Women to watch: 9 political candidates who could make history

As primaries continue across the nation, these women are one step closer to making U.S. history.

A record number of women ran for office this year. As of March, a total of 575 declared their run for either the House, Senate or governor, according to Politico. Nearly 75 percent of these candidates were Democrats. Some won their state primaries, others were met with defeat — a few are still campaigning and waiting their turn. And, as the midterm elections approach, there are so many trailblazing women in government slated to make history.

If all goes well, Vermont could become the first state with an openly transgender governor, and our nation could have its first black female head of state.

The largest number of women ever to be elected to the House of Representatives was 24 back in 1992 — in what was called the "Year of the Woman."

One of these Congresswomen, California’s Anna Eshoo (D), told Politico of 2018’s record-breaking political runs, "This is not just a curiosity. It’s not an interesting number or statistic. It’s historic."

Here are nine women running for office who would make history this November — each in their own right.

First Muslim Congresswomen

Fayrouz Saad

Running For: U.S. Rep District 11, Michigan

Political Party: Democrat

Status: Primary on August 7

"We need to send more people to Washington who bring diverse opinions, who come from diverse backgrounds," Saad said, "because if we’re going to have a representative democracy and a representative government ... those elected leaders should also look, act and sound like us."

Visit Saad’s campaign website.

Rashida Tlaib

Running For: U.S. Rep District 13, Michigan

Political Party: Democrat

Status: Primary on August 7

"Making history at a time where so many American Muslims feel under attack and targeted solely based on their faith would inspire millions across the country," Tlaib told Forbes. "Although it would be incredible to become the first, I hope many will see I also represent a generation of Americans that are fed up with the fact that government is less about helping our families and more about who has the big money."

Visit Tlaib’s campaign website.

Note: There are currently two Muslim American Congressmen in office, Minnesota’s Keith Ellison (D) and Indiana’s Andre Carson (D).

First Native American women in office

Paulette Jordan

Running For: Governor of Idaho

Political Party: Democrat

Status: Won her primary election on May 15; running against Lt. Gov. Brad Little (R) in midterm elections.

"I come from a powerful line of women. I'm proud of that heritage and legacy," the would-be first Native American governor, said. "The opportunity for women is now. The president is divisive. Women know we can bring the country together. I'm working to defend my state, my people, even as this president is part of spreading hate and fear."

Visit Jordan’s campaign website.

Deb Haaland

Running For: U.S. Rep District 1, New Mexico

Political Party: Democrat

Status: Won her primary on June 5; running against Janice Arnold-Jones (R) in the midterm elections.

Haaland is trying to become the first Native American woman elected to Congress.

"I’m not under the belief that I can represent any tribe or even my own tribe," Haaland told told TIME, "but what I can do is make a seat at the table available to tribal leaders to speak from their own voice."

Visit Haaland’s campaign website.

Sharice Davids

Running For: U.S. Rep. District 3, Kansas

Political Party: Democrat

Status: Primary on August 7

Davids, a member of the Ho-Chunk nation, is also trying to become the first Native American woman elected to Congress.

"My campaign and my candidacy are the kind of campaign that can really unite a lot of different groups of people," Davids told The Kansas City Star. "I want to try to help do that, to unite the district."

Visit Davids’ campaign site.

Note: There are currently two Native American Congressmen in office, Oklahoma’s Tom Cole and Markwayne Mullin, both Republican.

First black female governor

Stacey Abrams

Running For: Governor of Georgia

Political Party: Democrat

Status: Won her primary on May 22; facing off against Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle (R) in the midterm elections.

"I believe there’s a progressive Georgia lying just below the red patina that has covered the state for years," Abrams said in a New York Magazine interview. "I’m afraid that we’ve for so long ignored the opportunity that, absent an ambitious and innovative campaign like mine, we will miss it again. There is a clear path to victory. It’s a hard one, but it’s clear."

Visit Abrams’ campaign website.

Note: According to NPR, only two black men have ever been elected as U.S. governors.

First Democratic Latina governors

Lupe Valdez

Running For: Governor of Texas

Political Party: Democrat

Status: Won her primary on March 6; running against Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in the midterm elections.

For Texas, this would be the state’s first Latina and openly gay governor.

"The poorest zip code in San Antonio ― that’s where I came from," Valdez told Huffington Post. "What that says to me is, someone who was able to go from that to college to the military, then a sheriff ― that’s a big jump. My passion is to be able to give that same type of opportunity to all of Texas."

Visit Valdez’s campaign site.

Michelle Lujan Grisham

Running For: Governor of New Mexico

Political Party: Democrat

Status: Won her primary on June 5; running against Steve Pearce (R) in the midterm elections.

"As your next governor, when it comes to winning the fights that matter most and taking New Mexico in a new direction, as my mother taught me," Grisham said after her primary win. "I won't back down."

Visit Grisham’s campaign site.

Note: The nation’s first Latina Republican governor (and first Latina governor, period) was Susana Martinez for New Mexico.

First openly transgender Congressperson

Christine Hallquist

Running For: Governor of Vermont

Political Party: Democrat

Status: Primary on August 14

"I really want people to vote for me for what I can do for Vermont," Hallquist told Broadly — she doesn’t want her gender to distract from her experience. "I’ve got a rich history of service, and I’ve demonstrated some creative and innovative leadership. That’s what I want to get across."

Visit Hallquist’s campaign website.

Additionally, Sara Jacobs and Abby Finkenauer are both contending to be the youngest women in Congress.

How does that Beyoncé song go? Who run the world? Yeah, that’s it.

The midterm elections are Tuesday, November 6.