Missouri abortion clinic to stay open for now after court order

By Reuters Top News
Published : May 31, 2019
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Missouri court on Friday granted Planned Parenthood's request for a temporary restraining order, letting the state's only abortion clinic stay open until June 4 when another hearing will be held, according to a court order.

Planned Parenthood sued Missouri this week after state health officials said the license for Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis was in jeopardy, meaning the clinic could have closed at midnight unless the judge granted the request for a temporary restraining order.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Writing by Daniel Wallis)

Reuters Top News
