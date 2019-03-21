The Big Stories

Mozambique death toll at 217 after cyclone: government minister

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 21, 2019
Reuters

BEIRA, Mozambique (Reuters) - The death toll after a powerful cyclone in Mozambique stood at 217 and around 15,000 people still needed to be rescued, the Minister of Land and Environment Celso Correia said on Thursday.

Correia said 3,000 people had already been rescued.

Cyclone Idai lashed the Mozambican port city of Beira with winds of up to 170 km per hour (105 miles per hour) last Thursday, then moved inland to Zimbabwe and Malawi, flattening buildings and putting the lives of millions at risk.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

 
Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries