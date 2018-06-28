Multiple people killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis: Reports

A reporter in the newsroom shared details on Twitter: "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

Several people were shot Thursday afternoon at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. A local sheriff confirmed to Fox News that there were "multiple fatalities," though as of 3:40 p.m. it wasn't clear how many were killed.

A gunman was reportedly taken into custody at the newspaper, Fox reported. The situation was considered "active an ongoing" as of 3:15 p.m., according to a sheriffs spokesman.

The Capital Gazette said on its website, "A shooting has occurred at the Capital Gazette in Anne Arundel County, a paper that is owned by The Baltimore Sun, according to reports from Gazette staff. Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, said that multiple people had been shot. Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment."

Reporter Phil Davis was in the newsroom during the shooting, and witnessed his colleagues get shot.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said on Twitter. "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

Davis said there was a single shooter and that some of those who were shot were dead.

An intern at the paper tweeted a call for help at 2:43 p.m., saying there was an active shooter at 888 Bestgate (which is the paper's address).

Journalists working at the Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun shared updates and images on social media as the chaos unfolded. Photos taken at the scene showed a massive police presence outside the Annapolis office building.

