Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

The Big Stories

New Mexico school shooting leaves 3 dead: AP

Authorities said three people were killed after a New Mexico high school shooting.
By
Morgan Rousseau
 Published : December 07, 2017 | Updated : December 07, 2017
New Mexico School Shooting
New Mexico School Shooting. Photo: Google Satellite

A New Mexico high school shooting killed at least three people and wounded more than a dozen others on Thursday, the AP reported. 

Authorities told local media that the shooter was dead, but it was unclear whether the suspect was among the three killed. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at Aztec High School near the Navajo Nation, about 180 miles north of Albuquerque.

Authorities say 3 people are dead following a shooting at a New Mexico high school. Authorities also say the shooter is dead but didn't say if the suspect was among the 3. https://t.co/Yr5MCwP3BG pic.twitter.com/y8JMNc0S6i

— WOWK 13 News (@WOWK13News) December 7, 2017

"It's a tragic when our children are harmed in violent ways especially on school campuses. We express our condolences to those families who have been harmed," Russell Begaye, president of the Navajo Nation, said in a press release, according to Fox News.

Story developing.

 

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending