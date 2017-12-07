New Mexico school shooting leaves 3 dead: AP

Authorities said three people were killed after a New Mexico high school shooting.

A New Mexico high school shooting killed at least three people and wounded more than a dozen others on Thursday, the AP reported.

Authorities told local media that the shooter was dead, but it was unclear whether the suspect was among the three killed. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at Aztec High School near the Navajo Nation, about 180 miles north of Albuquerque.

"It's a tragic when our children are harmed in violent ways especially on school campuses. We express our condolences to those families who have been harmed," Russell Begaye, president of the Navajo Nation, said in a press release, according to Fox News.

Story developing.