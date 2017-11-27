Nurse no longer employed after tweeting white boys should be 'sacrificed to the wolves'

Twitter isn’t for the faint-hearted. Its users — by the millions — can be cruel, snarky, unforgiving. But alas, no one can stop them from tweeting. In many cases their harsh words bear no consequence. We keep on reading, replying and retweeting because that's just how social media goes.

Sometimes, though, justice is served.

After a recently hired nurse from Indiana University Health Hospital posted a hostile tweet saying white women's sons should be "sacrificed to the wolves," she is no longer with the employer.

Shared by the user @tai_fieri under the name “Night Nurse,” the former healthcare professional has been identified as Taiyesha Baker, reports Indianapolis Star.

The full tweet read: “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves Bitch.”

Hard to believe @tia_fieri is a Healthcare professional. Is this another field that should do random psyche evals??#TrumpTrain #MAGA pic.twitter.com/gwGgIIbqva — SLY Matriarch (@SandyLCYoung) November 25, 2017

According to Washington Post, this was the first time IU Health has had to investigate this woman's social media activity. Both the original tweet and account in question were deleted, though it now seems to have been recreated by another user.

“IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee," Indiana University spokesman Jason Fechner said in a statement released over the weekend. He later confirmed that while the HR department investigated the situation, said nurse had “no access to patient care.”

While Fechner, under company policy, would not say whether she resigned or was directly fired, the hospital released a statement Sunday confirming that the nurse “tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health.”

Though it is unclear which IU Health facility the nurse worked for specifically, a statement issued Saturday said that she was not employed at Riley Children’s Health.

With today’s debate-triggering political climate and the recent tragedies and turmoil facing our nation, it’s understandable that what people share on social media could get controversial. It happens. So to all you Twitter users out there, remember this: Rant all you want. Let your frustrations out (because you can). But be ready to face the consequences that may follow.