NYC terror attack video shows explosion in Manhattan's Port Authority

Video: Commuters are seen walking through the subway tunnel then being tossed down when the blast goes off.

Commuters are seen walking through Port Authority just before the blast. Photo: YouTube

Video of a terror attack in New York City's Port Authority shows commuters walking through a subway tunnel before an explosion throws them to the ground.

Akayed Ullah strapped a bomb-like device to his body to set off the explosion at one of New York’s busiest commuter hubs at rush hour on Monday, injuring himself and three others. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called it "an attempted terrorist attack."

The video, which is grainy and appears to be surveillance footage, shows the moments just before and after the blast.

Watch the video below: