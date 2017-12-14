Omarosa denies being 'physically removed' from White House

The former Trump aide believes the person who spread the false story has a personal vendetta against her.

Trump White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman wants everyone to know that she was not fired from her position at the White House because of a fiery confrontation with chief of staff John Kelly and she was not escorted out of the building by Secret Service.

It was first reported that the former “Apprentice” contestant and now White House aide to President Trump was fired because of a heated argument with Kelly. Several news outlets reported members of the Secret Service escorted her out of the White House.

Ms. Newman appeared Thursday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” to deny claims she was fired.

“I resigned and I didn’t do that in the residence, as is being reported,” Newman told Michael Strahan of ABC’s “Good Morning America."

Ms. Newman explained to ABC that she had a “candid conversation” with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. She said she told Kelly that one of her goals was to be at the White House for one year and then resign so she can get back to having a “regular life.”

Several news outlets including the Wall Street Journal reported a White House official originally said Ms. Newman was “physically dragged and escorted off the campus” on Tuesday.

Manigault Newman explained to “Good Morning America” that if any of that happened, there would be some kind of documentation in the form of photos or video if she confronted Kelly.

“If I had confronted John Kelly, who is a very formidable person, it would garner enough attention for anyone in the room to at least take a picture or a video or something,” she told Strahan.

She believes it was someone who has a “personal vendetta” against her decision to spread the false story. Many believe April Ryan, a reporter at American Urban Radio Networks first reported the false story against her.

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

On Wednesday the Secret Service released a statement denying they physically removed Ms. Newman from the White House. “Reporting regarding Secret Service personnel physically removing Omarosa Manigault Newman from the White House complex is incorrect,” they wrote in a tweet.

Reporting regarding Secret Service personnel physically removing Omarosa Manigault Newman from the @WhiteHouse complex is incorrect. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

The Secret Secret Service later said they had nothing to do with Ms. Newman’s termination process except for deactivating her I.D. card.

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Ms. Newman’s last day will be on January 20, 2018, in a statement. “Her departure will not be effective until Jan. 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Omarosa Manigault Newman "Good Morning America" interview