Pelosi, Trump spoke by phone about reconciling border aid funding

The Big Stories

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 26, 2019
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump on Wednesday to try to reconcile the different congressional approaches to border aid funding, a Senate Democratic aide said.

Trump told reporters he believed Pelosi "wants to get something done" and he was optimistic about a congressional solution to the legislation.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Thomas)

