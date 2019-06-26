Pelosi, Trump spoke by phone about reconciling border aid funding

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump on Wednesday to try to reconcile the different congressional approaches to border aid funding, a Senate Democratic aide said.
Trump told reporters he believed Pelosi "wants to get something done" and he was optimistic about a congressional solution to the legislation.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Thomas)
