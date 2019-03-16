Police question suspect in murder of New York Mafia boss: media

(Reuters) - Police have a suspect in custody in the slaying of reputed Mafia boss Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali, New York media reported on Saturday.

The 53-year-old Cali, who was shot to death on Wednesday outside his home on New York City's Staten Island, was allegedly the head of the Gambino family, one of the five Italian-American Mafia families that have historically dominated organized crime in New York and New Jersey.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment on Saturday.

Investigators were questioning the suspect, who was not identified, media reported.

ABC News reported that surveillance video of the killing on Wednesday night showed a man crash his car into Cali's parked SUV, drawing Cali outside. The two men spoke and shook hands, ABC reported, before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Cali half a dozen times.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bill Berkrot)