The Big Stories

Twitter reacts to President Trump’s border wall address

President Trump delivered his first prime-time address from the Oval Office Tuesday night, spurring a lot of reactions on Twitter.
By Anna Harstedt
Published : January 09, 2019

Getty Images

President Trump made his first TV address from the Oval Office on Tuesday, sparking criticism as the battle over the border wall is responsible for the ongoing governement shutdown.

During his speech, a couple of fact-checkers quickly found that he made several false or misleading statements about illegal immigration and border security, most of which he's used in previous speeches.

Related Articles

What did President Trump Say?

President Trump

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

In his eight-minute speech, President Trump blamed the Democrats for the government shutdown.

 

He said that the current situation at the border was a "humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul."

He stated that Mexico will pay for the wall through a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which hasn’t been ratified yet. The major problem is that Mexico never agreed to pay for the wall.

Trump also said that 90 percent of heroin sold in the U.S. is imported from Mexico, which fact-checkers later found was incorrect since the primary point for heroin entering the U.S. is the Southwest Border.

President Trump also pointed out that he is not the only that has been fighting for a border wall, and that Democrats had in the past supported a physical barrier.

"This is a choice between right and wrong, justice and injustice. This is about whether we fulfill our sacred duty to the American citizens we serve," the president declared regarding the border wall.

On Wednesday, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, before hosting congressional leaders for talks at the White House.

On Thursday, he will head to the border.

Twitter reacts to President Trump's border wall address

President Trump's border wall address sparked a lot of anger and reactions on Twitter.

Singers, comedians, actors, and entertainers such as Mia Farrow, Cher, Kathy Griffin, and Rose McGowan seemed frustrated over Trump's address and had a lot of reactions.

Tags:
Donald Trumpgovernment shutdown
 
Latest From ...
 
Latest News
 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries