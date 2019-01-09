President Trump made his first TV address from the Oval Office on Tuesday, sparking criticism as the battle over the border wall is responsible for the ongoing governement shutdown.

During his speech, a couple of fact-checkers quickly found that he made several false or misleading statements about illegal immigration and border security, most of which he's used in previous speeches.

What did President Trump Say?

In his eight-minute speech, President Trump blamed the Democrats for the government shutdown.

He said that the current situation at the border was a "humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul."

He stated that Mexico will pay for the wall through a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which hasn’t been ratified yet. The major problem is that Mexico never agreed to pay for the wall.

Trump also said that 90 percent of heroin sold in the U.S. is imported from Mexico, which fact-checkers later found was incorrect since the primary point for heroin entering the U.S. is the Southwest Border.

President Trump also pointed out that he is not the only that has been fighting for a border wall, and that Democrats had in the past supported a physical barrier.

"This is a choice between right and wrong, justice and injustice. This is about whether we fulfill our sacred duty to the American citizens we serve," the president declared regarding the border wall.

On Wednesday, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, before hosting congressional leaders for talks at the White House.

On Thursday, he will head to the border.

Twitter reacts to President Trump's border wall address

President Trump's border wall address sparked a lot of anger and reactions on Twitter.

Singers, comedians, actors, and entertainers such as Mia Farrow, Cher, Kathy Griffin, and Rose McGowan seemed frustrated over Trump's address and had a lot of reactions.

trump HAD 2 YRS 2 LIE WOLF, ALL BRANCHES Of GOV,&

TOTAL CORRUPT POWER☠️

WHERE WAS HIS CRISIS THEN.

WHAT HUMANITARIAN CRISIS IS HE SPEAKING OF,THE ONE WHERE HE RIPPED BABIES FROM MOMS ARMS,&⛓THEM,OR WHERE HIS ADMINISTRATION KILLED 2

7YRS OLD‼️HE HAS NO❤️ #ShutdownStories — Cher (@cher) January 9, 2019

This entire Trump speech has the cadence of a Wheel Of Fortune contestant solving the puzzle. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 9, 2019

None of this would be happening if Stephen Miller could make a single friend. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 9, 2019

Straight lies from the Oval are nothing new. What is new is that @realdonaldtrump is losing base support, and fast, as his failures pile up. @speakerpelosi and @senschumer spoke truth to faux power as they pulled at the threads of an unraveling administration. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2019

I may not always agree with him, but I have to admit that nobody slurs his lies better than Trump. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 9, 2019 Trump, live now, railing against immigrants while sitting beside the photo of his immigrant mother. Shame. pic.twitter.com/Oly64Zy2bF — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 9, 2019 The President seems terrified — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 9, 2019

I’m not watching how’s the stunted reading and nose breathing — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2019

Lie lie lie sniff lie lie lie lie sniff sniff lie lie lie lie lie — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 9, 2019