Prince Charles to visit Israel and Palestinian territories in January

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales wearing a 'Yalulke,' or Jewish skull cap during the funeral of Shimon Peres at Mount Herzl Cemetery on September 30, 2016 in Jerusalem, Israel.

Prince Charles has accepted an invitation from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to take part in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem in January.

The event — titled "Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Anti-Semitism," and taking place on Jan. 23, 2020 — will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Rivlin said that the upcoming forum was taking place at a "very important historical moment...with the voices of Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism once again rising." He said that no quarter would be given to any individuals, organizations, politicians, or heads of state who "falsified the truth" or tried to ensure that the Holocaust was forgotten.

British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan said he was pleased that the Prince of Wales had accepted Rivlin's invitation and that on his upcoming visit, he would "see a bit more of Israel."

The U.K. also stated that Prince Charles's itinerary will include a visit to the "occupied" Palestinian territories, where he will be a guest of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Prince Charles last visited Jerusalem in 2016 to attend the funeral of former President Shimon Peres on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. He also represented the queen at the funeral of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

