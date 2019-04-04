The Big Stories

Remains found at Staten Island storage facility amid missing-teacher probe

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, of New Brighton, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday: NYPD
By Associated Press
Published : April 04, 2019 Updated : April 04, 2019
Jeanine Cammarata

NYPD Crime Stoppers via Twitter

(AP) — Authorities have been working to determine whether human remains found at a Staten Island storage facility are those of a missing teacher. 

The New York Police Department said in a statement that the remains were discovered early Thursday. 

Jeanine Cammarata, a teacher at Public School 29, was last seen on Saturday night. The 37-year-old mother of three had been reported missing after she failed to show up for work. She also missed a scheduled court date this week in her divorce case. 

The storage facility is about a 4½-mile drive from where she was last seen. 

 

Police said on Wednesday that her estranged husband had been arrested on several misdemeanor charges, including assault, related to previous allegations. 

Information on his lawyer was not available.

