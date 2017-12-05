Woman shares evidence of relationship with Roy Moore when she was a teenager

Roy Moore accuser Debbie Wesson Gibson showed entries from her scrapbook showing the two had been on dates together.

A Roy Moore sexual misconduct accuser has come forward to present evidence that the two went out on dates when she was a teenager.

Several women have accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault and misconduct and Moore has continued to deny the allegations against him and has gone as far as claiming these woman are lying.

Debbie Wesson Gibson, one of Moore’s accusers who appeared in the original story reported by The Washington Post, recently showed the newspaper entries from a scrapbook she kept when she was in high school. The scrapbook documents the times she went out with Moore when she was a teenager and he was in his 30s.

Gibson told The Washington Post that she was getting Christmas decorations from her attic when she noticed a bin she had forgotten about. When she opened it, she found a scrapbook from her senior year of high school. On a page called “Those Who Inspire” she found a graduation card from Moore.

According to Gibson, the card read, “Happy graduation Debbie. I wanted to give you this card myself. I know that you’ll be a success in anything you do. Roy.” She also told the newspaper that Moore’s name was written down on a page of her scrapbook called “Commencement” and listed Moore as her guest for high school graduation.

Gibson also told The Washington Post she had written down the different dates she had with Moore in her scrapbook in addition to inviting him as her guest for her high school graduation.

On a page titled “The Best Times,” Gibson showed she went out with Moore on dates as a high school senior in March 1981. One entry read: “Wednesday night, 3-4-81. Roy S. Moore and I went out for the first time. We went out to eat at Catfish Cabin in Albertville. I had a great time.”

According to Gibson, they had a consensual relationship at the time and she later helped Moore pass out fliers in 1982 during his campaign for circuit court judge.

When Gibson found the scrapbook she wasn’t sure if she was going to let anyone know about it. She was receiving threats even before discovering the scrapbook after her name appeared in the original Washington Post story that reported the sexual assault allegations of several other women, including Leigh Corfman who says Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14 and he was 32.

She decided to contact The Washington Post and share her scrapbook after Moore publically denied all sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Moore has gone as far as saying he never dated any of the women and doesn’t know who they are during recent rallies and campaign events and has publically blamed the LGBT community and socialists for spreading allegations against him.

