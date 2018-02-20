Rudy Giuliani to be indicted in Trump Russia investigation? Is he next?

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has more or less been out of sight and out of mind in the American consciousness since his rabid speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, but his name could pop up in the news in a very big way in the very near future.

MSNBC contributor Scott Dworkin tweeted the following late Tuesday afternoon, leading to Giuliani’s name immediately trending in the United States.

“Rudy Giuliani is about to be implicated in the Russia scandal. He used to have Russia’s Alfa Bank as a client. The guy who was indicted today, his father-in-law, is co-founder of that bank. Rudy is a key player in all of this. Probably why he’s not Attorney General. #TrumpColluded.”

It should absolutely be pointed out here that Dworkin is the Senior Advisor of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump, so to say he has a horse in this race would be a major understatement. At the same time, much of what Dworkin has reported on in regards to President Trump and his connection to Russia since the 2016 Presidential Election has been accurate, and has come to fruition. In other words, this is not just Sean Hannity throwing out a random “Lock Her Up!” comment regarding Hillary Clinton.

Giuliani does have a relationship with current Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that dates back at least 14 years (photo above is from 2014 in Moscow).

Giuliani was paid to give a speech in Moscow in 2008 at an Alfa Bank awards ceremony titled, “2008 Alfa Bank Award for Excellence in Foreign Investment in Russia,“ and Trump’s email server and its alleged communication with Alfa Bank has been a large topic of discussion for the past year.

Trump had been looking for a way to add Giuliani as a member of his administration in 2017 (reportedly as a replacement for Jeff Sessions as AG or even Supreme Court Justice).