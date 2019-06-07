Russia says U.S. warship nearly caused collision in East China Sea: news agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Pacific Fleet on Friday accused a U.S. warship of nearly causing a collision with a Russian military vessel in the East China Sea due to what it called dangerous maneuvering, Russian news agencies reported.
The Russian Navy was cited as saying that the USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruise, had come within just 50 meters of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov which had been forced to take emergency action to avoid a collision.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: Celebrities attend 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere in Los Angeles29 Pictures
- PHOTOS: This Pakistani waiter looks just like Peter Dinklage8 Pictures