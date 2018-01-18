Senator Cory Booker likely to run for President in 2020 for Democrats

Cory Booker seems to be emerging as one of the top candidates for the Democratic Party in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election as he fits several criteria Dems believe could take down the Trump Administration.

In an era where bombast is seen as "electable," Booker's viral lashing toward Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is being seen as a good thing with Democrats. The party wants a leader that will not back down from Trump throughout a campaign, and in a debate, and Booker possesses many qualities that would leave one to believe he's capable.

Right wing media has taken notice of Booker in the past several days, criticizing his tongue-lashing of Nielsen. Booker's rant is being seen as highly hypocritical by the right, as if the roles were reversed and a male Republican Senator screamed at a female in a key role in with the Democratic Party there would be mass outrage.

Booker received some Presidential candidate buzz last month as well when he campaigned for Doug Jones in Alabama. This is from NYMag.com last month:

"While campaigning with Jones on Saturday, Booker became the first prominent Democratic lawmaker to respond to Senator Al Franken's resignation by calling on Trump to resign over sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault allegations … For Booker, the calculation is simple: If Jones loses, it's not his problem. If he wins, he'll be credited with having helped when it mattered most, when Joe Biden was nowhere to be found, and in the South no less - where many Democrats believe they will have to be competitive if they are to erode the gains made by Republicans in recent federal and state elections. Either way, Booker chose a low-stakes venue to deliver what could objectively be described as a hell of a speech, one fit for a party convention more than a street corner at 2 p.m. on a day of rest.

"He quoted Langston Hughes. He spoke Latin. He performed the lyrics to "My Country, 'Tis of Thee." He hollered, and the crowd hollered back. His words flowed with ease and obvious connection to his many coherent thoughts - a manner that seems almost alien in the Trump era. He vacillated between supernatural themes and earthy humor, all hyped up like his candidate isn't currently getting beat by a guy who was reportedly banned from the mall for hitting on tweens - perhaps because his candidate wasn't really the point."