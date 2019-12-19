Shooting in Rhode Island leaves 2 injured and 1 dead

A shooting at a Westerly, Rhode Island apartment complex for the disabled and elderly Thursday left one women dead and two others injured, according to investigators.

CNN reports that the shooting happened at the Babcock Village apartments around 10:30 a.m., drawing a massive police response that included large tactical vehicles.

The Daily Mail reports that the male suspect, 66, shot three females, killing one. Two of the victims worked at the complex, and the other victim was a resident.

The victim who was fatally shot was one of the workers, a 47-year-old woman. The two other victims are being treated at a local hospital; some outlets report that one of the women is in critical condition.

NBC reported that the suspect is a resident of the apartment complex. Police said that the suspect was located in a unit. Investigators used a master key to gain access to the unit, and sent in a robot with video capabilities.

The robot captured footage of the suspect who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A tactical unit moved in and confirmed that he was dead.

Police told outlets that the suspect was known to them.

It was reported that there was a weapon recovered from the scene, but officials did not go into details.

NBC reported that Westerly Public Schools were put on lockdown, and it was lifted at 12:45 p.m. The high school dismissed students early.

Property Advisory Group & Affordable Housing Strategies, Inc, the owners of the complex shared a statement, which read:

"We are shocked and saddened that this tragedy has occurred. Our priority, as always, is the safety of our residents and staff. We are working with law enforcement to address this situation, and further questions should be referred to the Westerly Police and Rhode Island State Police."