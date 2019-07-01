The Big Stories

S&P 500 hits record high on trade optimism

By Reuters Top News
Published : July 01, 2019 Updated : July 01, 2019

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday, as investors piled into riskier assets after the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks.

The benchmark index surpassed its previous record high of 2,964.15 hit on June 21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 205.90 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 26,805.86. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 29.65 points, or 1.01%, at 2,971.41.

The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 139.61 points, or 1.74%, to 8,145.85 at the opening bell.

 

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

