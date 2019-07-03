S&P 500 opens at record high on rising rate cut hopes

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 index hit a record high at the open on Wednesday, boosted by healthcare stocks, as bets of an interest rate cut were spurred by fears of a slowing global economy due to simmering trade tensions.

This is the second time the benchmark index has hit an intraday all-time high this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 45.64 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 26,832.32.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 5.07 points, or 0.17%, at 2,978.08. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 20.48 points, or 0.25%, to 8,129.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)