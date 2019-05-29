The Big Stories

S&P 500 opens at two-month low as trade tensions mount

By Reuters Top News
Published : May 29, 2019
Reuters

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened at a more than two-month low on Wednesday as China's readiness to escalate its trade war with the United States fueled fears that the dispute could be long drawn and weigh on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.31 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 25,231.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.14 points, or 0.43%, at 2,790.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.33 points, or 0.71%, to 7,553.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

