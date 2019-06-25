The Big Stories

SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 24 satellites

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 25, 2019 Updated : June 25, 2019
(Reuters) - SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying 24 experimental satellites in what Elon Musk's rocket company called one of the most difficult launches it has attempted.

The craft blasted off to cheers from onlookers at 2:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) after a 3-hour delay from the original launch time late Monday.

(Reporting by Bill Tarrant and Rich McKay)

