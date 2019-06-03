The Big Stories

Stock futures drop as trade tensions spark recession fears, flight to safety

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 03, 2019 Updated : June 03, 2019
Reuters

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as weakness from the previous month due to trade disputes spilled over while fears of regulatory scrutiny on high-profile companies Alphabet and Amazon also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.12 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 24,830.16. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.53 points, or 0.02%, at 2,751.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.93 points, or 0.16%, to 7,441.22 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries