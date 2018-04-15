Syria fake false flag conspiracy theory: Trump loses support

The Socialist Unity Centre of India, a leftist organisation brunt effigy of US President Donald Trump to protest against the US air strike on Syria, at Esplanade, on April 15, 2018 in Kolkata, India. Getty Images

Conspiracy theorists are having a field day with the United States’ and European allies’ airstrikes on Syria, claiming that the chemical attack said to have been launched by Bashar al-Assad a week prior was fake and that this was all a “false flag” to get the U.S. involved in another war in the Middle East. Journalist Mike Cernovich – he with over 406,000 Twitter followers – posted the following on Saturday, getting considerable attention on social media platforms.

Magic gas that only kills women and children. And also disables all cell networks so that no one is able to post any videos from the ground. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) April 14, 2018

Many of the conspiracy theorists are typically pro-Trump, but the Syria issue has often been the line in the sand. Cernovich later tweeted, “At least I won’t feel bad when [Trump] gets impeached.”

Conspiracy Theorist-In-Chief – Alex Jones – who believes any sort of dispute in the world to be a “false flag,” is even bailing on Trump over the strikes in Syria. “I just feel like I had my best girlfriend break up with me,” Jones said on his show Friday.

“The left will make jokes, but his ain’t funny, man.” “[Trump] was doing so good, and that’s what makes it so bad,” Jones added. “If he’d been a piece of crap from the beginning it wouldn’t be so bad … They have broken Trump.”

Investigators seeking answers to the alleged chemical attack still haven’t revealed what chemical was used. The strikes against Syria were made on the same day investigators arrived. Writer Patrick Lawrence wrote at Salon.com on Sunday:

“… to punish President Bashar al-Assad for a suspected chemical attack …” Do we all understand what is gravely wrong with this phrase? It is taken from the lead sentence of the Saturday New York Times story reporting that the U.S. and two European allies attacked Syrian targets in an air campaign the previous evening.”

Angela Kane, who was in charge of the chemical weapons investigation in Syria in 2013, spoke with NPR about what the investigators have and will be looking for in Syria.

“They will be taking samples from the victims,” Kane said. “They will be taking urine samples, blood samples, any other samples – environmental samples – that they could possibly get. And they will guard these. And they will never leave their possessions. And they will take these samples out with them for analysis at the various OPCW-related laboratories in Europe. “As you know, when we went in 2013, which was the first investigation that was done, we actually determined that [the chemical used] was sarin. And that was determined on the base of the samples that we took out, meaning the environmental samples.”