The Foreman Forecast: On the record

Oh, I see how it goes: if you’re a 20-something hipster, an electronica jam trio, or a turntablist sporting an ironic fedora, being into vinyl is all that. But if you’re a former Vice President of the United States fighting for the right to punch it up with Donald Trump — c’mon, a record player? What century are you in?

In the aftermath of this week’s Democratic debate, perhaps Joe Biden is regretting his surprise reference to the past-tech age of Victrolas. (Scene I imagine afterward: “But damn, Jill, that Ike and Tina tune was all up in my head!”) Maybe you saw it, and I hope you did, because frankly it’s a little hard to explain. Biden was talking about segregation, school funding, childcare and then he blurted out “Make sure you have the record player on at night.” I think he was trying to make a point about learning language, or how to dance, or ... I really don’t know.

I do know that the ill-considered reference cued a bass drop of scorn with a leitmotif of “He’s too old!” that could not be missed. Many Democrats have been humming that tune, especially younger types who not only want Trump tossed, but also want his replacement to be a smash-mouth firebrand of progressive change, not a 76-year-old with memories of a kinder, gentler body politic. And yes, Biden has muddled through these debates at times, making it easy for critics to jab their hooks in and start hauling him away amid snorts and giggles.

But we’re all growing older. One day you too will spur eyerolls with an archaic reference (“Oh my God, Beyonce? Who’s that?”). Whether someone talks about fireplaces, toasters or microwaves doesn’t tell you much about his or her qualifications for office. And btw, the Recording Industry Association of America says this year vinyl will outsell CDs for the first time since 1986.