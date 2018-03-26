Does Tiffany Trump want to see the GOP lose the midterm elections?

The possibly passive-aggressive social-media drama surrounding the Trump stepsiblings entered a new chapter on Saturday, when Tiffany Trump seemed to "like" an Instagram album in support of gun control — which pictured a protester holding a sign that read, “Next Massacre Will Be the GOP in the Midterm Elections.”

The eagle-eyed HuffPost reporter Ashley Feinberg spotted President Trump's youngest daughter's approval of a post from Saturday's March for Our Lives:

Joshua Kushner, younger brother of the president's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, attended the march and Instagrammed his support.

President Trump was at Mar-a-Lago at the time. The White House press pool reported that he went to literal great lengths to avoid a local protest site, taking a 1.5-mile scenic detour from his usual route to avoid Palm Beach's version of March for Our Lives and an impeachment billboard. In the days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 in Parkland, Florida, President Trump suggested he would support tougher background checks for potential gun buyers, along with an increase in the minimum age requirement. Shortly thereafter, he tweeted about having a "great meeting in the Oval Office with the NRA!" and has said nothing else about the subject of guns. He did not tweet about Saturday's March for Our Lives, although the White House press office issued a statement supportive of the young protesters.

Tiffany Trump and her family on social media

Much speculation has surrounded the very Twitter-friendly Trump family, and which other family members they're seemingly being unfriendly to — namely, and usually, Tiffany. Trump's younger daughter with Marla Maples has a much lower profile than her step-siblings, and observers have kept track of the occasions when the president seemed to slight her on Twitter: She's often absent from tweeted family gatherings; the president, stepmother Melania and stepsister Ivanka failed to tweet wishes on her last birthday, even though it's customary for the family to do so; and she was pictured posing alone at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve.

In terms of Tiffany's "like," this isn't the first time a Trump family "like" has attracted headlines for its subliminal-message potential. In May, first lady Melania Trump apparently "liked" a tweet mocking her marriage. It was only her second "like" in seven years and was quickly deleted once reported.