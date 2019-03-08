Top women's soccer players sue U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination

More than two dozen top women's soccer players sued the U.S. national soccer federation on Friday, claiming the organization pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions.

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Los Angeles on International Women's Day, came three years after several players filed a similar complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The players, a group that includes the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, say they have been consistently paid less money than their male counterparts even though their performance has been superior to the men's team.

U.S. Soccer did not immediately respond when asked to comment on the lawsuit, which comes three months before the women's team opens its World Cup title defense in France.

