How you can support transgender groups and organizations

According to a recent report by the New York Times, the Trump administration has plans to make changes to transgender rights in the United States.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a memo that shows exactly how the Trump administration plans to make changes to transgender rights by narrowing the definition of gender and limiting its definition to male or female and making it to where it can not be changed from birth. According to the New York Times report, HHS wants to establish a set definition gender and only allow gender to be determined as male or female by what genitalia a person is born with.

“Sex means a person’s status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth,” according to HHS. “The sex listed on a person’s birth certificate, as originally issued, shall constitute definitive proof of a person’s sex unless rebutted by reliable genetic evidence.”

If the new gender definition proposed by HHS becomes a reality, it would drastically affect approximately 1.4 million Americans who recognize themselves other than how they were born, according to the New York Times.

Following the New York Times report, transgender activists and other transgender rights supporters took to social media to by sharing ways people can help transgender organizations by donating, voting and organizing.

How to help and support Transgender rights

The National Center for Transgender Equality is a good place to start if you’re interested in learning about transgender rights, issues in the transgender community and ways you can take action no matter what state you’re in. Other groups such as Lambda Legal, the ACLU and GLAAD also provide valuable information about transgender rights and different policies that affect trans communities around the country. These organizations also have Facebook and other social media pages so you can keep up with events happening in your city.

Activists and trans rights supporters are using the Twitter hashtag #WontBeErased to share useful information about how to support transgender rights and what organizations to donate to.

Trans Lifeline is a grassroots organization that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.

On Twitter, some people are sharing different crowdfunding campaigns that people have started to support trans rights. To be on the safe side, make sure you research them first before donating.

If you’re a trans person who is running a crowdfund for any reason, reply to this thread and I will RT it.



Cis people, here’s a tangible, immediate way to support trans people right now in this moment, with your money. — Katelyn Boo-rns (@transscribe) October 21, 2018

Additionally, if you’re interested in advocating for transgender rights, you can make sure you vote. The midterm elections are November 6 and there are plenty of ways to support the trans community nationwide by making your voice heard by casting a ballot for those who support transgender rights.

Lots of people asking what they can do to fight back against the Trump administration’s planned anti-trans actions. The answer, honestly, is to elect Democrats.



Let me explain why. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2018

List of websites to support transgender rights

Below is a short list of websites and organizations to visit to learn how to support transgender and LGBTQ rights. Many of the organizations have active social media accounts that always share information about how to become more involved by donating, organizing and voting. You can start with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) organization and check out their list of resources for transgender people in crisis to make a direct impact. Other helpful resources include:

National Center for Transgender Equality

Transgender Law Center

Lambda Legal

Gender Proud

The Trevor Project

Human Rights Campaign

GLAAD Transgender Media Program

ACLU

Straight For Equality

Trans Lifeline