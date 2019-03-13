The Big Stories

Trial of Vietnamese woman accused of killing Kim Jong Nam to continue

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 13, 2019
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Vietnamese woman will continue her trial for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, after Malaysian prosecutors rejected a request from Vietnam to free her on Thursday.

The Vietnamese government had made the call after Doan Thi Huong's co-accused, Indonesian woman Siti Aisyah, was released on Monday.

Huong and Siti Aisyah were charged with killing Kim by smearing his face with VX poison, a banned chemical weapon, at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.

