Trial of Vietnamese woman accused of killing Kim Jong Nam to continue

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Vietnamese woman will continue her trial for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, after Malaysian prosecutors rejected a request from Vietnam to free her on Thursday.

The Vietnamese government had made the call after Doan Thi Huong's co-accused, Indonesian woman Siti Aisyah, was released on Monday.

Huong and Siti Aisyah were charged with killing Kim by smearing his face with VX poison, a banned chemical weapon, at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Michael Perry)