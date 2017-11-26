Trump impeachment Russia latest: Impeach odds now very high

Signs point to something B-I-G happening in the Donald Trump Russia investigation soon as the fire is being turned up on the people closest to the President.

Things are getting so hot that even FOX News is now publishing Russia investigation and “possibility Trump is impeached” articles. FOX News did not cover when House Democrats introduced articles of impeachment against Trump earlier this month, but there is more and more info regarding Robert Mueller's investigation being broadcast by the conservative network each day.

The big deal this week is that Mike Flynn looks to be ready to spill the beans on a higher-up in the Trump administration, perhaps even the President himself. Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, told Trump’s attorneys last week that he could no longer discuss the Russia investigation with Trump’s team. The Washington Post said that Kelner’s reluctance to speak with Trump’s lawyers going forward is “a sign that Flynn may be preparing to cooperate in the probe, people familiar with the situation said.”

More from the Post: “The call from Flynn lawyer Robert Kelner to Trump attorney John Dowd came Wednesday evening and is a potentially ominous sign for Trump and his close associates. Before this week, Kelner had been communicating with lawyers for Trump.

"The split suggests that Flynn, who has been a top target of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and his team, may be looking to share information with the prosecutor and his team.”

Here is what Norm Eisen – the board chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington – tweeted on Thanksgiving Eve.

I negotiated a cooperation deal for a target with Mueller's office when he was US Atty and lemme tell ya, he's not gonna give one to Flynn unless he implicates someone up the ladder. That means Kushner, Don Jr., or Big Daddy. They are all having indigestion tonight. https://t.co/8SNzelLuBp — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) November 24, 2017

Flynn has clearly emerged as the key man in Mueller’s investigation. Trump’s firing of James Comey was directly tied to the FBI’s investigation into Flynn. Flynn was deeply involved in the Trump campaign dating back to February of 2016. It has been rumored in recent days that Flynn could work out a deal to save his own skin by giving Mueller key information on Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and Trump himself when it comes to their ties with the Kremlin.

The odds of a Trump impeachment this year are highly unlikely - due mostly to the fact that there are less than 40 days remaining in 2017. Ladbrokes currently has the odds at 25/1 that Trump is impeached by the end of December. The odds skyrocket in 2018, however, at 5/2.