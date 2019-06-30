The Big Stories

Trump lands at DMZ ahead of meeting with North Korea's Kim

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 30, 2019 Updated : June 30, 2019
  • 1/2
    1/2
    Reuters
  • 2/2
    2/2
    Reuters
    • Back to top

PAJU, South Korea (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on Sunday ahead of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited a guard post in the northernmost part of the South Korean side of the DMZ, looking into the North, where he will speak with U.S. and South Korean servicemen.

Trump and Kim are expected to meet at the Joint Security Area patrolled by soldiers from both Koreas near the inter-Korean border.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

 
Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries