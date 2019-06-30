The Big Stories

Trump meets with Kim, crosses border into North Korea

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 30, 2019
PANMUNJOM, South Korea (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the third time on Sunday amid hopes for new talks at ending North Korea's nuclear programs.

Trump met Kim on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone separating the two Koreas.

Trump briefly crossed the inter-Korean military border into the North, becoming the first ever U.S. president to set foot in the reclusive country.

(Reporting by Robert Rampton, Hyonhee Shin, Jack Kim and Joyce Lee)

 
