The Big Stories

Trump says Fed's Powell needs to lower rates, doing bad job

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 26, 2019
Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates so the United States can compete with countries that he said are devaluing their currencies.

Trump said Fed Chair Jerome Powell was doing a "bad job" managing policy as countries like China stimulate their economies.

"He has to lower interest rates for us to compete with China," Trump told Fox Business Network, adding that other counties are also stimulating their economies. "If they devalue and we can't we are no longer on a level playing field."

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

 
Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries