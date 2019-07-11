Trump to hold news conference on 2020 Census, citizenship question

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will hold news conference later on Thursday to discuss his administration's effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, which some states and civil rights groups oppose.
Trump, in a tweet, said he would hold the news conference following his planned meeting on social media, which is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT).
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alison Williams)
