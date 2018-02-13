TV station confuses Pyeongchang for P.F. Chang's

That's one for the history books.

In the fast-paced world of TV news, typos happen.

Generally not like this one.

On Saturday morning, a Chicago TV station was airing a story on the political climate surrounding the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. They created a snazzy graphic for the piece, which displayed beside the anchor, touting "P.F. Chang 2018."

P.F. Chang is an Asian-inspired restaurant chain with 210 locations. None of them are in Pyeongchang, which is not an Asian restaurant.

No way this was on TV this morning! How does this happen? pic.twitter.com/R88Xp6KZBd — David Kaplan (@thekapman) February 11, 2018

According to the Chicago Tribune, WLS-TV said the mixup happened when a satirical slide was created for the previous day's newscast, in which the sports anchor encouraged viewers to create their own Olympic events. The graphic was accidentally used for the next morning's show. A representative for the station apologized.

P.F.Chang's further clarified the situation, tweeting, "Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games."

Twitter enjoyed the gaffe.

I gotta say, if @PFChangs hosted the Olympics id be straight flossin in gold medals. — Kaleigh Mulligan (@kaleighmulligan) February 13, 2018

Pyeongchang = Winter Olympics host city@PFChangs = Asian Restaurant.



As much as I like the idea of hosting Olympic events in restaurants - trying to toboggan through a hot kitchen will only end in complaints and spilt lettuce wraps https://t.co/uyq6LnrJpW — Dan Kelly (@ImDanKelly) February 13, 2018

Bruh they even got the wrong logo for the olympics — imjusgonnasqueeeeze past ya (@nelsonlloyd1) February 13, 2018

There was actual political news made at the Olympics over the weekend. Vice President Mike Pence returned home after sitting in a viewing box within speaking distance of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un's sister, Kim Yo-Jong. Although she had been invited to Pyongyang to meet with the president of South Korea, Kim Yo-Jong and Pence did not speak at the Games, which some diplomats considered a lost opportunity.

But more importantly in the eyes of the internet, Kim Yo-Jong served Pence major side-eye.