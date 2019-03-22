Tyson recalls tons of chicken strips for possible metal contamination

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc is recalling about 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips that may be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said late on Thursday.

The department's Food Safety and Inspection Service said https://bit.ly/2UPFfIC it had received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in Tyson's chicken strip products and that there were no reports of illnesses.

Tyson, the top U.S. meat processor, is recalling its fully cooked buffalo-style chicken strips fritters, crispy chicken strips and chicken breast strip fritters with a before-use date of Nov. 30, 2019.

The recall is Tyson's second this year following its recall in January of 18 tons of "White Meat Panko" chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination.

Several tons of chicken products have been recalled this year by Tyson, Perdue Foods and Pilgrim's Pride Corp.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)