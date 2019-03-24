Uber to announce deal to buy rival Careem as early as this week: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will announce plans to acquire Dubai-based rival Careem Networks FZ as early as this week, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Uber will pay $1.4 billion in cash and $1.7 billion in convertible notes, which will be convertible into Uber shares at a price equal to $55 per share, according to a term-sheet that Bloomberg said it had seen.
Careem declined comment while Uber did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters comment.
Recommended Slideshows
- Labrador retriever fetches top U.S. dog breed honor for record 28th year7 Pictures
- Oscars 2019: Red carpet looks and full list of winners36 Pictures
Uber has been preparing for an initial public offering, and its bankers have indicated that it could be valued at as much as $120 billion.
(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)