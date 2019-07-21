The Big Stories

Ukraine president's party leads in parliament election: exit poll

By Reuters Top News
Published : July 21, 2019 Updated : July 21, 2019
Reuters

KIEV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party led Ukraine's snap parliamentary election on Sunday with 43.9% of votes, an exit poll showed.

The Opposition Platform was in second place, former President Petro Poroshenko's party was in third place, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's party was in fourth place and rock star Sviatoslav Vakarchuk's party in fifth.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Peter Graff)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries