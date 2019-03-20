U.N. Court sentences Karadzic to life in prison on appeal

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - U.N. appeals judges on Wednesday sentenced former Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic to life in prison for genocide.

The appeals judges upheld Karadzic's conviction for genocide over the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 during the Bosnian War and said the 40-year sentence ordered by trial judges was too light given the gravity of his crimes and the weight of his responsibility.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)