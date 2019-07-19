U.S. authorizes deployment of troops, resources to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The acting U.S. defense secretary has authorized the deployment of U.S. military personnel and resources to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Friday, adding the move would provide "an additional deterrent" in the face of "emergent, credible threats."

Riyadh had previously said it had approved hosting U.S. forces to boost regional security and stability.

