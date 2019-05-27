U.S. billionaire, co-founder of Quicken Loans, hospitalized

(Reuters) - U.S. billionaire and co-founder and chairman of the online mortgage lending company Quicken Loans, Daniel Gilbert, suffered stroke-like symptoms on Sunday and was hospitalized near Detroit, media said.

Gilbert, 57, who is also the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team in Ohio, was hospitalized near Detroit early on Sunday, the Detroit News said.

Neither an official diagnosis nor details of his condition were released late on Sunday. His family has requested privacy, the paper added.

"He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably," the Quicken Loans family of companies said in a statement, according to the newspaper. "Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery."

Forbes lists Gilbert's worth at $7.3 billion.

Gilbert's representatives were not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)