Vanessa Trump opens letter with white powder, taken to hospital

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa Trump was taken to a NYC hospital Monday after opening a package at her home that contained an unknown white powder.

Vanessa Trump opened an envelope with a white powder on Monday, police said. Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa Trump was taken to a New York City hospital Monday morning after opening an envelope that contained white powder, police said. Officials later found the substance to be non-hazardous.

Bonnie Haydon, Vanessa Trump’s mother, was also hospitalized after she handed her daughter the envelope that was addressed to Trump Jr. in Haydon's apartment on East 54th Street in Manhattan’s Sutton Place neighborhood around 10 a.m., The New York Times reported.

At least one of the women became nauseous and reportedly began coughing, police said. The FDNY took three people to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, but did not disclose the patients’ identities and only said they had minor injuries.

A police official said that both Vanessa Trump and her mother are expected to be OK and that the white substance was not a hazard. A police source told the New York Post the powder was cornstarch.

The NYPD’s Intelligence Bureau, hazardous materials team and the Secret Service were part of the investigation.

Stay with Metro as this story develops.

Metro reporter Nikki M. Mascali contributed to this report.