Vehicle strikes White House barrier: Secret Service

A vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House in Washington, DC., according to the U.S. Secret Service.
"An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E," the U.S. secret service tweeted at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex, the agency said, and no law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. A woman was immediately apprehended after hitting the barrier.
The White House was on lockdown after the incident, the AP reported.
UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
Video and photographs of the area showed multiple emergency vehicles. No other details were immediately available.
BREAKING NEWS: @SecretService: Woman driving vehicle that hit barrier near @WhiteHouse "immediately apprehended." pic.twitter.com/0s0BYinrPJ— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 23, 2018
LIVE: White House on lockdown after vehicle hits security barrier. https://t.co/uESv8KVJ97 https://t.co/0nzIKlUHay— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 23, 2018