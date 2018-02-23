Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

The Big Stories

Vehicle strikes White House barrier: Secret Service

A woman was apprehended for driving into a barrier near the White House in Washington, DC., according to the U.S. Secret Service.
By
Morgan Rousseau
 Published : February 23, 2018 | Updated : February 23, 2018
white house barrier VIEW GALLERY 1 Photos
  • white house white house
    Image Zoom
    1 of 1

    A view of the White House. Photo: Getty Images

A vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House in Washington, DC., according to the U.S. Secret Service.

"An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E," the U.S. secret service tweeted at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex, the agency said, and no law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. A woman was immediately apprehended after hitting the barrier.

The White House was on lockdown after the incident, the AP reported.

Video and photographs of the area showed multiple emergency vehicles. No other details were immediately available. 

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending