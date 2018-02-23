Vehicle strikes White House barrier: Secret Service

A woman was apprehended for driving into a barrier near the White House in Washington, DC., according to the U.S. Secret Service.

"An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E," the U.S. secret service tweeted at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex, the agency said, and no law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. A woman was immediately apprehended after hitting the barrier.

The White House was on lockdown after the incident, the AP reported.

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

Video and photographs of the area showed multiple emergency vehicles. No other details were immediately available.