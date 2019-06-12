Wall St. eases; banks fall with prospect of rate cut, energy drops

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended down slightly on Wednesday, with bank stocks declining as prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut rose and energy shares tumbling along with oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.17 points, or 0.16%, to 26,007.34, the S&P 500 lost 5.73 points, or 0.20%, to 2,879.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.85 points, or 0.38%, to 7,792.72.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)