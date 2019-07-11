The Big Stories

Wall St. opens higher as technology stocks gain

By Reuters Top News
Published : July 11, 2019
Reuters

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, lifted by technology stocks, extending a rally from the prior session that was powered by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that bolstered the case for an interest rate cut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 89.96 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 26,950.16.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 6.55 points, or 0.22%, at 2,999.62. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 16.75 points, or 0.20%, to 8,219.28 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

 
