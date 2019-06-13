Wall St. set to open higher on gains in energy shares, rate cut hopes

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in energy shares, with hopes of an interest rate cut adding to the upbeat mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.11 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 26,036.94.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.40 points, or 0.22%, at 2,886.24. The Nasdaq Composite gained 29.84 points, or 0.38%, to 7,822.56 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)