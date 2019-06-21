Wall St. set to slip at open as Iran tensions rise

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Friday, as rising tensions between the United States and Iran kept investors on edge, taking the shine off a rally in the prior session that pushed the S&P 500 to a record high.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.47 points, or 0.05%, at 2,952.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.65 points, or 0.28%, to 8,028.69 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.05 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 26,749.12.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)