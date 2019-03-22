Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after downbeat data from Europe fueled fears of a slowing global economy following an abrupt dovish turn by the Federal Reserve earlier this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.86 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 25,844.65. The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.36 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,844.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.70 points, or 0.49 percent, to 7,800.25 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)