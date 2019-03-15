The Big Stories

Wall Street set for higher open on renewed U.S.-China trade hopes

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 15, 2019 Updated : March 15, 2019
Reuters

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose slightly at open on Friday following a report of progress in trade talks between the United States and China and after UK lawmakers voted to delay a potentially chaotic exit from the European Union.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.02 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 25,720.96.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.31 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,810.79. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.50 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,658.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

 
