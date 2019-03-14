The Big Stories

Wall Street set for muted open as trade uncertainty overhangs

Published : March 14, 2019 Updated : March 14, 2019
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as a report that a meeting between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping will most likely be pushed to April at the earliest, clouded investor sentiment and offset a boost from Apple's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.58 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 25,692.31. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,810.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.38 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,644.79 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

